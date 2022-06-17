News Top Stories

Okowa: Atiku a promise keeper–PDP govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have commended the party’s presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for making good his promise to pick one of them as his running mate. Atiku yesterday, unveiled Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate for next year’s presidential election. Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, in a statement, noted that Atiku had “promised to select a serving PDP governor as his running mate, ostensibly not just because of the contributions of the governors to the effective running of the party and its stability, but because of their experience and executive capacity. He kept his word.” Tambuwal stated that the vice presidential candidate has distinguished himself as governor of Delta State.

He added: “The also has cognate legislative experience as a former Senator. He has what it takes to be an effective Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “The great task of recovering, rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria begins with the Atiku/Okowa ticket. “The APC has completely messed up Nigeria. It has failed in all aspects of governance; insecurity, bad economy, dysfunctional education, health and social services are the hallmarks of the APC administration. With the Atiku/Okowa ticket help is on the way. We shall overcome.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCP approves standing committees’ membership

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) yesterday approved the constitution and membership of its four standing committees with immediate effect.   These are the Technical Committee (TC), Stakeholder Engagement Committee (SEC), Finance Committee (FC) and the Legal Committee (LC).   The approval was part of the decisions taken by the newly inaugurated council at its […]
News

Benue deputy gov hits back at Umahi over Ebonyi killings

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu yesterday hit back at Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi over his utterances that the state was responsible for the killing of Ebonyi residents at the state’s border with Benue State. Governor Umahi had on Tuesday urged the Benue State Government to take responsibility for the victims since it was […]
News

Democracy can only flourish if peace is allowed – Jonathan

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the tenets of democracy can only flourish if  peace was allowed to prevail  adding that elections should not divide people but unite them. Speaking on Tuesday when Daniel Iworiso- Markson, former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Bayelsa State, visited him at his Abuja residence to hint him […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica