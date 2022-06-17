Okowa: Atiku a promise keeper–PDP govs

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have commended the party’s presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for making good his promise to pick one of them as his running mate. Atiku yesterday, unveiled Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate for next year’s presidential election. Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, in a statement, noted that Atiku had “promised to select a serving PDP governor as his running mate, ostensibly not just because of the contributions of the governors to the effective running of the party and its stability, but because of their experience and executive capacity. He kept his word.” Tambuwal stated that the vice presidential candidate has distinguished himself as governor of Delta State.

He added: “The also has cognate legislative experience as a former Senator. He has what it takes to be an effective Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “The great task of recovering, rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria begins with the Atiku/Okowa ticket. “The APC has completely messed up Nigeria. It has failed in all aspects of governance; insecurity, bad economy, dysfunctional education, health and social services are the hallmarks of the APC administration. With the Atiku/Okowa ticket help is on the way. We shall overcome.”

