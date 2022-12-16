Okowa: Atiku, best for Nigeria in 2023

From the stable of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has come a high level scorecard for his principal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the best presidential candidate for Nigeria in 2023.

The governor rated Atiku high and described him as the “most prepared and competent person to lead Nigeria out of its present travails.” He said Atiku is a detrabalised Nigerian who knows and feel the pulse of the people, and has taken note of the agitations from the South Easterners in the country. He said: “Our party has chosen Atiku Abubakar and myself as Presidential Candidate and Vice-Presidential Candidate.

“Among all the candidates for the 2023 Presidential Election, Atiku Abubakar is the most competent and most prepared to lead Nigeria out of the present challenges bedevilling the country. “He has prepared a manifesto titled ‘My Covenant With Nigerians’ and it is designed to rescue, reset and rebuild Nigeria from the ruins of the APC-led administration,” he said.

Okowa said he had traversed the country and had seen the enthusiasm of Nigerians towards returning the PDP to the leadership of the country in 2023. “In the last two months we have been going round the country and I am very convinced that PDP will win the next election.

“So, I appeal to you all to work hard so that when the victory of PDP will he announced Anambra State will be counted among the states that the party won,” he added

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...