Okowa attributes nation’s insecurity to population growth, poverty

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, attributed the security challenges inhibiting socio-economic development of the nation to a multiplicity of factors including high rate of poverty, unemployment and the geometrical increase in the population of the country. Okowa disclosed this while playing host to the Country’s Representative of Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), Mr. Vladimir Kreck and the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Suleiman, who were at the Government House, Asaba, for a courtesy call.

He said that there was need to look at the totality of the governance approach to security reforms such that it is not just about security agencies, saying “many times, we blame the security agencies rather than address the root causes of the challenges”. According to him, the nation must address the critical issues concerning poverty and unemployment as well as the growing family size in the contemporary Nigerian society as a way of tackling the challenges of insecurity in the country.

While thanking the Country’s Representative of KAS for his promise to give support in the area of security sector reforms, the governor noted that the nation needed reforms in the security sector to mitigate its security challenges. “The security situation in the country is as a result of multiplicity of challenges that we have; the unemployment situation is high, there is no doubt; the level of education is low; so when there is a lot of ignorance, the poverty rate is high and when you have a combination of all these, and more importantly is the fact that the population size is high.

