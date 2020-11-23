Okowa backs agitation for 100% control of derivation funds

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged oil producing communities in the state to clamour for full control of derivation funds, instead of the meagre 13 per cent that is being shared to Niger Delta states.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said the governor wished that the agitation should be holistic and collective, and targeted at getting the Federal Government to give oil-producing states more percentage of funds from the remaining 87 per cent that was being kept and shared across the federation

Reacting to the agitators in a signed statement in Asaba yesterday, Ifeajika said the governor only advised that if the communities must clamour for such control, they should agitate for the whereabouts of the remaining 87 per cent. He wondered why they were after a meagre 13 per cent when the lump sum of 87 per cent was still being held and shared among all the states, including the Federal Government.

He said the law establishing Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC), which empowered it to manage part of the 13 per cent derivation funds, was enacted long before Okowa became governor.

“Governor Okowa is not opposed to communities agitating for the control of derivation funds; and for peace and progress of the state, the governor remains committed to ensuring that projects and other life-lifting infrastructure are evenly distributed in oil-producing communities.”

He said the governor has carried out reforms to change the focus of the commission as an interventionist agency to deliver on a life-changing infrastructure in the oil producing communities.

He maintained that the governor had treaded where his predecessors had dreaded, especially with the construction of over 20-kilometre roads crisscrossing the creeks, from Obotobo I, Obotobo II, Sokebulou, Yokiri in Ogulagha, Burutu Local Government Area to ongoing construction of Trans- Warri road, with 19 bridges

