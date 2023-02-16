Okowa begs as customers burn bank, ATMs, cars, in Delta

There was pandemonium in Warri, Delta state yesterday as angry bank customers during a protest against the scarcity of the new naira notes and rejection of the old notes set a bank and cars of their officials and customers ablaze. Heavy gunshots by soldiers and policemen that were drafted to troubled towns however calmed the tension. This was as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa appealed to citizens of the state and Nigerians to remain calm amidst the scarcity. The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu in Asaba called on the people to remain calm and appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the commercial increase the money supply in circulation.

“As a government we are not unaware of your sufferings but we appeal to you to be patient with the monetary authorities as they take steps to improve on the money supply in the country.” He said their pains should not be vested on burning down banks were thousands of Nigerians are gainfully employed but should reflect with their PVCs to vote out APC’s ineptitude and bring back PDP. In anger, the protesters barricaded the popular Udu Express Junction and Orhuwhorun Roundabout in Udu and caused traffic gridlock.

