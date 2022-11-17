Okowa blames power lopsidedness, widening inequality for insecurity

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday partly blamed the security challenges facing Nigeria on power lopsidedness and “the widening gulf between the rich and the poor”. He said at the 11th Zik Lecture Series at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. According to the l Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate, the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has worsened the imbalance in wealth distribution since it came to power in 2015. He listed other contributory factors to include absence of modern security architecture, easy access to weapons by citizens, lopsidedness in power sharing and corruption.

He identified a lack of accountability and unproductivity, weak criminal justice system, religious bigotry and intolerance and lack of respect for the fundamental human rights by the government as other factors. The governor said: “The surge in mass kidnappings, insurgency, banditry, herder- farmer conflicts, ritual killings and other acts of terrorism is, to say the least, frightening.

“The Global Terrorism Index for 2022 lists Nigeria as the sixth most terrorized country in the world. “The Nigeria Security Tracker (NST), a project of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) of the United States, reported that 5,222 lives were lost to activities of violent non-state actors between January and June 2022. “Although we have dropped out of the top 20, Nigeria still ranks high – number 21 – on the list of the most dangerous countries in the world, according to the Global Peace Index 2022.” He added: “Experts agree that there is a strong correlation between increased terrorism and inequality and inequitable distribution of wealth.

“The widening gulf between the rich and the poor in our country is alarming. Equally alarming is the poverty rate, which stood at 40 per cent in 2021 and is believed to be around 45 per cent in 2022, which translates to 90 million citizens living below the poverty line.”

