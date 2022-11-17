News

Okowa blames power lopsidedness, widening inequality for insecurity

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday partly blamed the security challenges facing Nigeria on power lopsidedness and “the widening gulf between the rich and the poor”. He said at the 11th Zik Lecture Series at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. According to the l Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate, the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has worsened the imbalance in wealth distribution since it came to power in 2015. He listed other contributory factors to include absence of modern security architecture, easy access to weapons by citizens, lopsidedness in power sharing and corruption.

He identified a lack of accountability and unproductivity, weak criminal justice system, religious bigotry and intolerance and lack of respect for the fundamental human rights by the government as other factors. The governor said: “The surge in mass kidnappings, insurgency, banditry, herder- farmer conflicts, ritual killings and other acts of terrorism is, to say the least, frightening.

“The Global Terrorism Index for 2022 lists Nigeria as the sixth most terrorized country in the world. “The Nigeria Security Tracker (NST), a project of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) of the United States, reported that 5,222 lives were lost to activities of violent non-state actors between January and June 2022. “Although we have dropped out of the top 20, Nigeria still ranks high – number 21 – on the list of the most dangerous countries in the world, according to the Global Peace Index 2022.” He added: “Experts agree that there is a strong correlation between increased terrorism and inequality and inequitable distribution of wealth.

“The widening gulf between the rich and the poor in our country is alarming. Equally alarming is the poverty rate, which stood at 40 per cent in 2021 and is believed to be around 45 per cent in 2022, which translates to 90 million citizens living below the poverty line.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police operatives arrest 2,792 for sexual violence in 2020

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Police operatives arrested a total of 2,792 suspects in connection with sexual and gender-based violence in 2020. This is even as operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested five suspects linked to similar offences in some South South states. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement Sunday, […]
News Top Stories

South-East’ll collapse into APC –Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, has declared that the South-East geo-political zone will move into the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the people of the zone are tired of empty promises by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “The South-East as known today will all move to APC. We have to launch out to the […]
News Top Stories

AfDB’s portfolios in Nigeria gross $4.5bn in 53 operations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The total portfolio of African Development Bank (AfDB) in Nigeria netted $4.5 billion in 53 operations. The figure is made up of 30 sovereign operations with networthof $2.7billionrepresenting 60 per cent total commitments. In addition, the bank has 22 non-sovereign operations valued at $1.8 billion. In terms of mapping the bank’s high five strategic priorities […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica