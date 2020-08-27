Okowa calls for sickle-cell test legislation, inaugurates screening machine

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has inaugurated the Newborn Screening equipment was donated to the Sickle Cell Referral Centre at the Asaba Specialist Hospital by the pet project of his wife, Dame Edith, under the aegis of the 05 Initiative Project to diagnose sickle cell disorder.

The governor, while inaugurating the equipment called for appropriate legislation for compulsory test for every newborn child in Nigeria in order to curtail cases of Sickle Cell Armenia in the state. Okowa, who lamented that Nigeria has been placed as the headquarters of sickle cell disorder globally and wondered why no attention was being paid to the fight the disorder, however, reiterated that many children who are suffering from the disorder are in severe pains and their parents do not have the money to treat them. The governor, while expressing delight over the equipment, noted that that with the inauguration of the equipment in Asaba, the state capita, Delta State had become the first state in the federation to have a newborn and adult screening machine in one system under High- Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC).

He, however, commended his wife for the vision in assisting sickle cell patients and in restoring hope in the hapless in the society, saying that the initiative, which has continued to sustain the tempo of uplifting the downtrodden through donations from individuals and corporate organisations, had rescued many patients suffering from the disorder from untimely death. Okowa said: “When the issue of establishing sickle cell clinics across the state came up, I was wondering how they were going to achieve the feat. The state government did not contribute a dime into the project. They have established these clinics in 13 hospitals in the state with donations made by our brothers and sisters across the state. Newborn babies will now be screened to prevent them from dying needlessly.”

