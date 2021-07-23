Okowa charges athletes to rewrite records

Athletics Federation of Nigeria President Tonobock Okowa has charged the track and field team to the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics which gets underway on Friday to rewrite their record of participation at the quadrennial games. Nigeria’s track and field team has failed to win a medal in the last two Olympics and Okowa believes the story will be different in Tokyo. ‘ I am confident our athletes will rewrite their record of par- ticipation at the event. The AFN has prov i d e d the enabling environment for the athletes and I am sure they will live up to our expectations,’ said the AFN president who will be in Tokyo to support the athletes. Okowa is predicating is optimism on the pre-Games form of the athletes and the huge support received from both the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Nigeria Olympic Committee. ”Ese Brume has proved her status as one of the best horizontal jumpers in the world. Her African record setting 7.17m leap at the end of May is the farthest any long jumper has landed so far this year,’ he said and believes sprint hurdler Tobi Amusan, sprinters Blessing Okagbare and Divine Oduduru and hammer thrower Annette Echikunwoke are world class athletes ranked among the top 10 in their events.
Related Articles
FAs ‘ll determine representatives in Inter-club competitions – CAF
With the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) league yet to resume after the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and some major Africa countries, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said it is the local football administrators that will determine its representatives in the next season Inter-club Competitions. Enyimba FC and Enugu Rangers represented Nigeria […]
EPL: Bournemouth’s woes continue, wins for Arsenal, Everton
Bournemouth’s Premier League survival was dealt another blow as Newcastle beat them comprehensively with an exciting performance at Vitality Stadium. Jefferson Lerma’s mistake was punished by Dwight Gayle to give Newcastle an early lead and Cherries manager Eddie Howe shook his head in frustration as Sean Longstaff made it 2-0 within half an hour. […]
JUST IN: Tuchel signs new Chelsea deal to 2024
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2024. Tuchel, 47, signed an initial 18-month deal when he replaced Frank Lampard as Blues boss in January, reports the BBC. He led the club to victory in the Champions League final and a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League. “There […]
