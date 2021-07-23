Sports

Okowa charges athletes to rewrite records

Athletics Federation of Nigeria President Tonobock Okowa has charged the track and field team to the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics which gets underway on Friday to rewrite their record of participation at the quadrennial games. Nigeria’s track and field team has failed to win a medal in the last two Olympics and Okowa believes the story will be different in Tokyo. ‘ I am confident our athletes will rewrite their record of par- ticipation at the event. The AFN has prov i d e d the enabling environment for the athletes and I am sure they will live up to our expectations,’ said the AFN president who will be in Tokyo to support the athletes. Okowa is predicating is optimism on the pre-Games form of the athletes and the huge support received from both the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Nigeria Olympic Committee. ”Ese Brume has proved her status as one of the best horizontal jumpers in the world. Her African record setting 7.17m leap at the end of May is the farthest any long jumper has landed so far this year,’ he said and believes sprint hurdler Tobi Amusan, sprinters Blessing Okagbare and Divine Oduduru and hammer thrower Annette Echikunwoke are world class athletes ranked among the top 10 in their events.

