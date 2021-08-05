News

Okowa commiserates with Abiodun over father’s death

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday sent condolences to his Ogun State counterpart, Governor Dapo Abiodun over the demise of his father, Dr. Emmanuel Abiodun, who died on Monday at the age of 89 years after a brief illness.

The governor’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued in Asaba, the state capital, yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifrajika, where Okowa described the death of Pa Abiodun, who was fondly called “Baba Teacher” was a great loss not only to the people of Ogun State, but also to the nation, given his invaluable contributions to the teaching profession. He, however, said that the life of the deceased had a great impact on society and urged the family to be consoled by the legacies left behind by their late patriarch.

The governor further said that Pa Abiodun was a worthy father to his children and many others, even as Okowa called the family to take solace in the fact that their father lived to witness the enormous successes achieved by his offspring, including the emergence of Prince Dapo Abiodun as governor. T he statement reads in part: “We received the news of the demise of your beloved father with shock, but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to humanity through the teaching profession. “We share in your sorrow and pains this period and we pray that God will grant you and the family the courage to bear the loss, as we pray for the repose of the soul of your departed father. “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I mourn with you, my brother governor, on the unfortunate demise of your beloved father.”

Our Reporters

