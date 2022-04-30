Okowa committed, dedicated democrat –Ayu

… says APC has unleashed banditry, kidnapping, poverty on Nigeria

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has lauded Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for his commitment to the welfare of his people, describing him as a dedicated democrat. This is even as he decried the present state of the nation, lamenting the sufferings in the land as he accused the APC –led government of unleashing a new era of banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism and poverty on Nigerians.

Ayu spoke on Friday in Asaba at the inauguration of Ralph Uwechue Road and Storm Drainage projects executed by the state government. Ayu, who was accompanied by members of the National Working Committee and Board of Trustees of the party, said only a committed democrat of the PDP family could be as concerned and dedicated to providing welfare for his people as Okowa.

He said: “Let me thank my brother, the governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for the great work he is doing for our party and for the people of Delta State. “I had planned to visit Delta for a long time; I was salivating because many of these projects I saw them on television. “I am particularly happy that I am inaugurating this road named after my good friend, the late Amb. Ralph Uwechue, he was a great intellectual, a diplomat and journalist, and he deserves the honour that Delta has extended to him. “You have done well for honouring citizens that have done well in contributing to the development of Delta and Nigeria.

“Delta indigenes have put Nigeria on the map in different ways, including soccer.” Ayu also commended Deltans for their massive support for PDP since 1999 and urged them to remain steadfast in support to the party in the forthcoming general elections. He counselled against disagreements that could jeopardise the fortunes of the party in the general elections, saying; “since we returned to democratic governance in 1999, Delta has remained a PDP state and I congratulate all our party members in Delta for the unity that has ensured that we remain a PDP state. He remarked that while PDP governors were busy inaugurating projects, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had nothing to offer the people other than insecurity and battered economy. “Only in PDP you have the national chairman going from state to state to inaugurate projects; the other parties have no projects to inaugurate.

“All they do is to give us bandits and terrorists that harass our lives and make life unbearable for our people. “It is because of this that the PDP is determined to take control of power at every level in Nigeria in the forthcoming elections.’’

On his part, Okowa said that the project was dear to his heart because it had provided a permanent solution to the hitherto perennial flooding in the state capital. He said that his administration had to undertake the project in spite of huge financial challenges when he came into office. “This particular project is very dear to my heart, not because of the road but because of the storm drainage projects which you are inaugurating

