News

Okowa: Concessionaire to manage Asaba Airport for 30 years

Posted on Author Dominic Adewol Comment(0)

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has said that the Asaba Airport Company Limited would manage the budding Asaba International Airport for the initial period of 30 years. According to the governor, the concessionaire company would remit N100 million yearly to the coffers of the state government. Okowa, who noted that the company would pay N1 billion upfront to the state government on or before the first 15 days of business after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), disclosed this during the signing of the MoU at the airport venue in Asaba, the state capital.

The governor said the treaty would go a long way to shore up the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) base of the state, provide employment and enhance better service delivery at the airport, however, lamented that the airport was downgraded despite the initial efforts of his predecessor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan to complete the project.

The governor said: “Unfortunately, the vision suffered a major setback when the airport was downgraded to a Category III Airport by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) a few months before my administration came on board.

That meant that the airport could only accommodate smaller aircraft such as the Q400 and DASH 8. In the face of an economic recession at the time, we were confronted both with the challenge of upturning the downgrade and turning the airport into a model economic platform that is self-sustaining through a robust public-privatepartnership.” He said that the concessionaire would undertake the development of Mandatory Capital Projects, and they would be completed within a period of three years from the effective date of the transaction. The Mandatory Capital Projects, according to him, include Airport/Terminal Facility, Cargo Facility, Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) Facility, Tank Farm Facility, Industrial Park and Office Facility, and Hotel and Conference Facility.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PCN shutdown 266 pharmacies, patent medicine stores in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

About 266 pharmaceutical shops and patent medicine stores have been sealed – off in Ekiti State by the Pharmacists’ Council of Nigeria (PCN), for allegedly contravening the regulation guiding the sale of drugs. Also, six pharmacies that breached the PCN’s code would be prosecuted to protect the ethical practice of the profession and safeguard the […]
News

Bomb survivors lament Japan not doing enough for nuke ban

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hiroshima on Thursday marked the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing on August 6, 1945, the world’s first nuclear attack. The bombing destroyed the city and killed 140,000 people, mostly civilians and including many children. The U.S. dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan surrendered on August […]
News

Atiku: Nigerians suffer due to poor leadership

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has described year 2020 as dramatic, adding that it was by the grace of God that many survived to witness 2021. Atiku, in a New Year message, said Nigerians faced multi-faceted challenges on account of “lazy and uninspiring leadership from the government at the centre.” The former presidential candidate of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica