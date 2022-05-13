Okowa congratulates Ekweremadu at 60

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, on his 60th birthday anniversary. Okowa’s felicitation is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika on Thursday in Asaba. He extolled the leadership qualities and astute contributions of Ekweremadu to the growth and democratic renewal in Nigeria. He noted that Ekweremadu, a former Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, has carved a niche for himself and deserved an enviable place in history for his immeasurable contributions to the development of the nation’s legislature, especially the Senate, over the years.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I wish to congratulate my brother and dear friend, the former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, a party stalwart and leader of inestimable value, distinguished Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, on the occasion of his 60th birthday. “Your Excellency, the invaluable contributions you have made to national development is worthy of note in the minds of Nigerians.”

