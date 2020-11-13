Okowa congratulates Obaseki

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday congratulated his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, on their inauguration for a second term. In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba yesterday, Okowa described Governor Obaseki’s emergence for another term in office as epochmaking, even as he lauded him for his “Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) vision” which, according to him, will go a long way in helping to boost industrialisation of the state and making it an alluring investment destination.

Okowa, however, said that the “pleasant circumstances” that surrounded Obaseki’s new term would spur him to do more for the people of Edo, who massively gave him a resounding re-election against the odds. He commended Obaseki for his message of unity in his second term inauguration address, adding that only a united Edo could achieve the greatness it so desired. The governor added: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and his amiable and loyal Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on their second term in office.

