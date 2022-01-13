News

Okowa congratulates Senate President, Lawan, at 63

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, as he marks his 63rd birthday anniversary. Okowa, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeaji- ka, in Asaba, described the President of the Senate as a leader and democrat, whose commitment to nation-building was noteworthy.

He said Lawan had brought his wealth of experience to bear on the legislature since his assumption of office as President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly. The governor commended Lawan for his contributions to nation building, saying that the National Assembly under his leadership had done well in passing legislations to improve the living conditions of the people. Okowa said: “On behalf of the Government and People of Delta State, I congratulate you, Mr President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on the occasion of your 63rd birthday anniversary. “As President of the ninth senate, you have led the National Assembly in passing critical legislation for the good governance of Nigeria. “As you mark your 63rd birthday anniversary, I wish you many more years of God’s guidance and protection.”

 

