Okowa congratulates Sultan at 64

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, as he clocked 64 on Monday.

 

The governor, in a statement in Asaba, the state capital, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, lauded the Sultan for his efforts at promoting and advancing the course of peace, unity and development of the country.

 

He said that Nigerians were grateful to the monarch for his contributions in building bridges of unity, peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance among the citizenry.

 

Okowa said in the statement: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I felicitate with His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, the Sokoto Emirate Council, the Government and people of Sokoto State on the occasion of your 64th birthday. “Your usual timely and wise counseling on national issues keeps us as leaders and followers in check at all times.

 

“We celebrate your outstanding and exemplary role as head of Jama’atu Nasir Islam (JNI), President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and co-Chairman of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

 

“We also appreciate your support for education in Nigeria as a panacea to end insurgency, promotion and protection of human life and dignity of man.”

