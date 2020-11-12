Okowa: COVID-19, EndSARS protests, others retard 2020 development goals

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has lamented the ‘heavy blow’ that the activities of killer herdsmen, the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and level of destruction by the #End- SARS protesters dealt on his administration’s “Stronger Delta” mantra.

The governor said that the economy of the state had gone bankrupt, while the budgetary provision for the fiscal year became unrealistic, and regretted that the #EndSARS hijackers ventilated anger on government institutions and the beautification exercise of the state Okowa, who was flanked by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chiedu Ebie; Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu and NUJ state Chairman, Mike Ikeogwu, spoke yesterday during the 2020 Quarterly Media Interaction in Asaba, the state capital, where he reeled out his administration’s achievements in the last few years.

These, he pointed out include the dualisation of Asaba-Ughelli-Warri Expressway and the building of a new state Secretariat, saying that the pandemic had obviously slowed down the business of governance. “#EndSARS was not only about rejection of SARS, but also bad governance. We had our fair share of the destructive protest as a state even though not as much as the destruction in other states such as Lagos. But, with the coronavirus vaccine in view, the economy will bounce back,” the governor said.

He, however, decried how the #EndSARS protest dampened the morale of the police, warning that the second wave of COVID- 19 had started to ravage America and Italy. Meanwhile, Okowa also lamented the political knavery and how certain laws in the Constitution restricted the governors of the Niger Delta region from taking drastic actions against the Federal Government as bothered on oil and gas functionality in view of the discovery of gold in Zamfara State.

The governor said although the governors of the South-South geo-political zone were being shortchanged in allocation of derivation funds, but they have courageously faced the numerous challenges that are confronting the zone through the BRACED Commission – acronym for Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross- River, Edo and Delta, Commission. He, therefore, reaffirmed his determination for the Stronger Delta pursuit by the time he completed his tenure in 2023 by re-engineering his job/wealth creation, youth and women empowerment and technical education.

