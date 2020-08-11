Okowa: COVID-19 fight needs collective effort for victory

Worried by the threat posed by ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for collective efforts to check the spread of virus in the state and the country.

He made the call yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, while receiving three ambulances donated to the state government by Bua Group to support the effort of the state at curtailing the virus, stressing that to defeat COVID-19 would not be an impossible task if all Nigerians obeyed and observed the set guidelines and health protocols with commitment. He said: “It is important that we work together in order to be able to defeat the virus.

There is nothing we can do if people continue to disobey the guidelines as directed by the NCDC and if such should continue all the battles we are fighting against the virus will be a waste.

“I want to appeal to the people of Delta State and Nigerians in general that we should always wear our face masks in public because this is important as it will help us a lot in the fight against COVID-19.

“You should also learn to wash your hands regularly with soap in running water and make sure that as much as possible you keep a safe distance from others.

The virus will continue to fight back if we do not do the right thing; but when we are able to do the right thing, we are able to slow down the level of transmission and eventually we will be able to win in the battle.

