Okowa debunks missing WASC certificate rumour

Delta State governor and vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Ifeanyi Okowa, has debunked the reports surrounding his missing West Africa School Certificate (WASC). The governor said none of his certificates was missing; instead, he said he made the second best result in his set in the country in 1976.

He said such highly speculated certificate saga was deliberately politicised by his detractors to give damaging colouration to his rising profile. The governor explained that virtually all universities in the country offered him admission based on his outstanding performance in the WASC and Higher School Certificate (HSC) examination. Speaking after inspecting on-going projects at the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state, he said his certificate brouhaha was a misconception as mischief makers are daily trying to play politics of bitterness.

He said: “Yes, I lost my WAEC certificate, but I have the print out from Edo College, Benin City, which clearly stated that I have distinction in all subjects. “The Higher School Certificate was attached and it has been acknowledged by Edo College and the school put it out there that I made an ‘A’ B’B’.” The governor, who said he was not out to pride himself, said despite that it was a difficult task to make such a grade in higher school at that period, his result still ranked among the best. “My high school result was the second best nationally in 1976, when I finished. So, many universities admitted me through Telegram as at that time, and I had to start making choices of which to accept.”

 

