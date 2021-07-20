Okowa declares manhunt for sports, entertainment stars

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has vowed to finish strong on his ‘Made in Delta Talent Hunt’ for exemplary youths that will sustain the unbroken records of the oil rich state in sports and entertainment industry.

The governor, who said the state has produced stars like Late Stephen Keshi, Jay-Jay Okocha, Blessing Okagbare, Victor Ikpeba, Sunday Oliseh, Oritz Wiliki, Daddy Showkey, Gordons and I-go-dye, said the search was designed for the state’s Sports Commission and his Office on Talent Hunt, to enhance the human capital development of his job and wealth creation initiative.

The Senior Special AssistanttotheGovernoronTalent Hunt, Ogus Baba, in Asaba yesterday said the Governor has earmarked N50 million worth of contracts for top 10 talented youths.

He said the 20 shortlisted budding stars, out of which 10 would smile home with N5 million contract each at the grand finale of the talent hunt

