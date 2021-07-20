Sports

Okowa declares manhunt for sports, entertainment stars

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has vowed to finish strong on his ‘Made in Delta Talent Hunt’ for exemplary youths that will sustain the unbroken records of the oil rich state in sports and entertainment industry.

 

The governor, who said the state has produced stars like Late Stephen Keshi, Jay-Jay Okocha, Blessing Okagbare, Victor Ikpeba, Sunday Oliseh, Oritz Wiliki, Daddy Showkey, Gordons and I-go-dye, said the search was designed for the state’s Sports Commission and his Office on Talent Hunt, to enhance the human capital development of his job and wealth creation initiative.

The Senior Special AssistanttotheGovernoronTalent Hunt, Ogus Baba, in Asaba yesterday said the Governor has earmarked N50 million worth of contracts for top 10 talented youths.

 

He said the 20 shortlisted budding stars, out of which 10 would smile home with N5 million contract each at the grand finale of the talent hunt

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Lee Evans, America’s 1968 Olympic 400m champion, dies in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lee Evans, the 1968 Olympic 400m champion and human rights activist, has died at age 74, according to USA Track and Field. Evans suffered a stroke last week in Nigeria and was unconscious in a hospital there as of Sunday,  according to the San Jose Mercury News. Evans was 21 when he won the 400m […]
Sports

Jabbing football out of Nigeria’s mangled image

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes

  AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes that the negative public perception of the Nigeria Football Federation has affected the growth of the game in the country and this could be stemmed if NFF becomes more transparent in its dealings.       Thirteen members of the board of the Nigeria Football Federation, on June 10, 2010, converged […]
Sports

International friendly roundup: Finland stun France, Belgium edge Swiss

Posted on Author Reporter

*Marcus Forss and Onni Valakari end France’s unbeaten run *Michy Batshuayi double seals Belgium comeback win France geared up for their Nations League games with a 2-0 friendly home defeat to Finland as their 12-match unbeaten streak came to an abrupt end on Wednesday. Marcus Forss and Onni Valakari scored in the first half to give the Finns […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica