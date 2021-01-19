News

Okowa decries kidnappings, killings, attacks on worship centres

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has decried the rising cases of kidnapping, killing of clergymen and incessant attacks on worship centres by gun trotting cattle herders and insurgents in the country. The governor said it had become imperative to equip church leaders and their congregation with basic knowledge on personal security and safety at places of worship. Okowa, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, at a security seminar, tagged:

“Securing worship centres and clergymen in contemporary Nigeria,” which was organised by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Matters, at the Grace Cathedral Church of God Mission, Asaba, the state capital, said security agents had worked hard to apprehend the perpetrators of heinous crimes. At the seminar were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Matters, Apostle Sylvanus Okorote and Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, Revd. Joseph Hayab. The governor said: “In recent times, the nation has witnessed rising cases of pastors abducted and sometimes killed, or in some cases ransomed.

Given the turbulence and uncertainties that have plagued this nation in our recent political history, there is no gainsaying the fact that it is the prayer of the righteous that have kept this country together.” He said that although no fatality had been recorded among abducted clergymen in Delta State, he regretted that this unholy trend in the Temple of God called for concern, even as the governor reiterated that the state would continue to bolster its security architecture to ensure that the battle against armed robbery, kidnapping and all forms of criminality are reduced to the barest minimum.

