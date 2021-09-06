News

Okowa: Delta best in governance, human endeavours in Nigeria

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has scored the oil rich state high among the comity of states in Nigeria in world class exploits and good governance in all human endeavours.

 

The governor boldly told the array of dignitaries, including the former Governor of Adamawa State, Boni Haruna, the Chief Judge of Delta, Justice Theresa Diai, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and Senator James Manager, that his administration was impactful on residents.

 

He noted that meaningful education, rural-urban renewal, agricultural prowess, job and wealth creation, peace and human capital development and infrastructural pursuit have collectively contributed to his finishing strong on his five prong SMART agenda.

 

The governor who was at Oginibo in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state for the thanksgiving service in honour of Mrs Sybil Gbagi on her elevation as Justice of the Court of Appeal, said sons and daughters of the state origin have excelled in all spheres of life in their chosen careers.

