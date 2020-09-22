News

Okowa: Delta’ll sustain women, girl-child empowerment

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday re-affirmed that his administration would sustain the empowerment of women and the girl-child to engender and uplift the economy of families as well as peace in the state.

 

The governor reiterated this during opening ceremony of a three-day training, tagged: “Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (GEST) Programme,” organised for no fewerthan450girls, whichtook place at the Indoor Sports Hall of Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, the state capital.

 

He, however, explained that girl-child empowerment was the process of uplifting the economic and social status of “traditionallyunder-privileged girls in a male-dominated social construct (patriarchy).’’

This was as the governor assured the organisers and trainees his administration would scale up the number in 2021 if the training of the 450 participants was successful.

 

Okowa, therefore, urgedthe beneficiaries not only to demonstrate willingness to learn, but also to imbibe the virtues of diligence and honesty, saying these would go a long way in helping them to realise their dreams.

 

The governor said: “It is with great joy and pleasure that I welcome you all to the commencement of the Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training Programme, also tagged: PROJECT GEST.

 

“As many of you may be aware, entrepreneurship development is at the core of our Stronger Delta Agenda.

 

From the onset of our S.M.A.R.T, now Stronger Delta Agenda, we set out to unlock and unleash youth entrepreneurship through skills acquisition programmes that will equip our youths with the vocational skills, attitudes and tools to become self-employed and employers of labour.

