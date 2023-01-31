News Top Stories

Okowa: Delta’s debts profile not N480bn, no fresh N100bn loan

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has reacted to the campaign of calumny about N480 billion alleged debt profile of the state under his administration and refuted the allegation that the state has opted for a fresh N100 billion loan. The governor urged the public to be wary of mischiefmakers whose preoccupation was to fuel misconception and propagate lies. He denied that his administration has approached the House of Assembly for a fresh loan, insisting that there was no way the state could be owing N480 billion, because the totality of the discounted N100 billion would be refunded by a repayment source of the Federal Account Allocation Committe (FAAC).

The Commissioner for Finance and Dean of the College of Commissioners in the state, Okenmor Fidelis Tilije, supported by his counterpart in Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu and the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olise Ifeajika, in Asabayesterday, saiditwasthe initial discounted N150 billion bridging finance that was reduced to N100 billion for the House of Assembly to effect due process upon. His words: “N240 billion is the sub-total of Delta State’s money to be refunded by the Federal Government. We initially discounted N150 billion, which has been reduced to N100 billion. N19.6 billion has been refunded so far. N10 billion was used to pay retirees.”

He said the additional N20 billion was applied for in respect of an investment in a Floating Gas Project to be sited in Warri, of which the state is a major stakeholder, NNPC is a partner and a Deltan is the promoter. He said the lead bank in the N150 billion contractbecameineffective, hence the need to revert back to the House of Assembly to effect change of lead agent. He allayed the fears of naysayers and said when Okowa would sign off on May 29, the documents containing facts and figures, about “when it all started” and “how far he has gone,” would be made public.

Aniagwu lambasted the state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ovie Omo- Agege, for spreading falsehood when he has not named one project which President Muhammadu Buhari’s APC government started in Delta since 2015 and completed, despite his position as number four citizen of Nigeria. “Up till the end of May 29, we will not shy away from the responsibility of delivering on people-oriented projects because of misconception. If we have money to work, Omo- Agege cannot stop us. We will work to boost productivity. We will not be distracted by the destructive politics of APC.”

 

