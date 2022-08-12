News

Okowa: Delta’s N4.2bn floating market on Atlantic ocean ready soon

Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said the N4.2 billion Ogheye Floating Market being built by his administration at Ogheye in Warri North Local Government Area of the state, will be ready for inauguration next month. Oghoye is a major fishing community. It is about 15 minutes drive to its neighbouring Ilaje waterside locality of Ondo State. Speaking in Asaba, while admonishing his new cabinet members, Okowa promised that the people from across the state would witness the inauguration of the major project very soon, it has was to correct the age-long neglect of the riverine areas. Prior to this, the former Commissioner for Works, Olorogun James Aguoye, last year said the market was built with planks and abandoned for years before Okowa decided to build a permanent structure to boost socio-economic activities of the local populace.

Then, Aguoye said the state government was going to provide a preservation facility among others, in the market. He said the market is 80 meters by 70 meters platform, and has 90 lock up stores and 80 open stores. He said since Asaba, the capital city, has become a hub for conferences, resulting in a boost in the hospitality industry, there was need to improve the living condition of the riverine dwellers. He said the Koka Bridge and Interchange Flyover, the Asaba Leisure Park and the Film Village, and Warri Storm Water Drainage, were line up projects for inauguration. He said: “Very importantly, for those in the riverside areas, in the next one month, we shall be taking full delivery of the Ogheye floating market in Warri North Local Government Area.

 

