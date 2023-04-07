Okowa Deports Anambra Woman For Constituting Nuisance In Asaba

Delta State government has deported a 32-year-old woman, Ogochukwu Nwabude for engaging in alms begging in Asaba, the capital of Delta State.

Nwabude, who begged for alms in Asaba, was, thereafter, empowered by the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare in her state, Ify Obinabo and cautioned to desist from alms begging.

In a press release issued by the media aide to the commissioner, Miss Chidinma Ikeanyionwu stated that the repatriated woman was empowered by the commission, and handed over to the woman leader of her community, in Uruagu Nnewi.

“Ogochukwu Nwabude, a mother of one was sent back to Anambra by the Delta state government for constituting nuisance by begging in the state.

“Obinabo who did not spare the repatriated beggar frowned at the act but encouraged her to be an agent of change by engaging in a trade in order to fend for herself and her child.

“She (Obinabo) empowered her with a little token to help her start up a business of her choice but warned that if caught again, she will be taken to court and face the law.”

Ikeanyionwu quoted the woman as saying, she only engaged in the act for two weeks before she was captured by the Delta state government and repatriated back to the Anambra.

She promised not to engage in alms begging and pledged to make good use of the empowerment.

She was later handed over to the Uruagu Woman leader in Nnewi who will be monitoring her progress and as well report back to the ministry.

