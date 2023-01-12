News

…Okowa describes death as great loss to creative industry

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commiserated with Anyiam-Osigwe family and Nigeria’s creative industry over the passing of veteran movie maker, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe. Okowa’s condolence is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika,in Asaba The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that Anyiam-Osigwe, founder of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and President, Association of Movie Producers (AMP), died on Monday in Lagos,aged 53. Okowa, also Vice- Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that the passing of Peace Anyiam- Osigwe was a great loss to Nigeria’s creative industry, given her invaluable contributions to the industry. He described her as a trailblazer and visionary leader in the film and television industry.

 

News

Ekiti to recover over N1bn housing debt

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, yesterday said he would recover into government treasury the over N1 billion debt owed by some of the beneficiaries of the state’s housing estates before the expiration of his tenure. The governor also stressed the commitment of his administration to reverse the impunity that had characterised land administration in […]
News

Freed sailors return to Turkey, narrate ordeal with Nigerian pirates

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fifteen Turkish sailors kidnapped by pirates last month in the Gulf of Guinea arrived back in Turkey on Sunday and the ship’s captain described how they faced death threats and were held in a forest during their three-week ordeal. The freed hostages were welcomed at Istanbul Airport by their families and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after […]

Nnamdi Kanu )
News Top Stories

Alleged terrorism: Court strikes out Kanu’s suit challenging his secret trial policy

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday struck out a suit instituted by the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on secret trial of terrorism charges policy of the court. The suit, which has the Chief Judge, Justice John […]

