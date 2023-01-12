…Okowa describes death as great loss to creative industry

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commiserated with Anyiam-Osigwe family and Nigeria’s creative industry over the passing of veteran movie maker, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe. Okowa’s condolence is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika,in Asaba The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that Anyiam-Osigwe, founder of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and President, Association of Movie Producers (AMP), died on Monday in Lagos,aged 53. Okowa, also Vice- Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that the passing of Peace Anyiam- Osigwe was a great loss to Nigeria’s creative industry, given her invaluable contributions to the industry. He described her as a trailblazer and visionary leader in the film and television industry.

