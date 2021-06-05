News

Okowa does not interfere in affairs of DESOPADEC –Commission

The Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) has responded to the All Progressives Congress (APC) allegations of the distressing state of the commission under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – led government and interference of the governor in its affairs. The commission in a statement signed by the Head of Media and Public Affairs Unit, Mrs. Chinenye Ezonfade, noted that the commission has recorded giant strides in critical infrastructure, and indelible human capital development in spite of the dreaded COVID- 19 pandemic.

It further stated that the noble objectives of the commission have continued to inspire and guide every undertaking of the management since its establishment in 2007. According to her, since the administration of Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the commission has been proactively reengineered along with a basic corporate template that coheres with international best practices.

“This acclaimed practice has ensured that there are no abandoned projects throughout our mandate areas and happy and fulfilled beneficiaries. “Let us state very clearly that the governor does not interfere in the running of the commission, instead his support and encouragement has been a tonic responsible for our modest successes. Therefore, a normal staff audit that every responsible corporate body should carry out at intervals should not be the cause of infantile innuendos.’’

