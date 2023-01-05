News

Okowa: Expect true change, not APC type, for Nigeria soon

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has assured Nigerians that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will change the situation in the country if Atiku Abubakar wins the February 25 presidential election. He slammed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for unleashing poverty, hunger and unemployment in the country since it came to power in 2015.

The PDP vice presidential candidate said this in Ughelli at a Prayer Convocation and Silver Jubilee celebration the Anglican Diocese of Ughelli tagged, You are my Battle Axe. He called for prayers for his party’s mission to rescue Nigerians to materialize. Okowa said: “With the situation in Nigeria today, only the living God can use to redeem us and He is the one that will lay the path that no man can change. “I know that I am on the ticket of the PDP as vice presidential candidate but I am not going to talk politics here. All I can say is ‘let the will of God be done’.

“As a country, we are crying that things have gone so bad. The prayer of the people can move God to cause a true change to happen in our nation. “It is only God that sees the hearts of men and I know that His will be done for this nation because a true change cometh for this country and it cometh from God and not the type promised by the APC.” He commended the Archbishop of Bendel Province and Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Ughelli, Most Rev’d Cyril Odutemu, for sustaining the annual prayer conference, saying “there can be no better evangelism than what I am seeing here today”.

 

