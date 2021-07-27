Education

Okowa frowns at parents’ failure to teach children indigenous language, culture

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

 

Parents, guardians and the traditional institution have been urged to ensure that the African children are abreast with their cultural heritage through acquisition of qualitative education.

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa gave the advice at the 7th edition of Nigeria People and Cultural Day Carnival of the Novena University, Ogume in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state, where he wondered why parents and guardian were no longer proud of teaching their children their culture and language.

 

He, however, lamented how ‘borrowed culture’ of the colonial masters has eroded the African way of life. Governor Okowa, who was represented by the Commission- er for Housing, Festus Ochonogor, therefore, charged parents and guardians not to allow colour bars, language barriers and inferiority complex make them abandon their culture.

 

“The role of parents, communities, and traditional rulers cannot be over-emphasised in promoting our culture,” he said, adding that parents and the traditional institution should be proud to teach the children their culture.

 

“As a government, we encourage cultural heritage while we do not lose sight of the need to be educationally sound to compete with the challenges of the advanced world of technologies,” Okowa noted, even as the governor commended the university management for promoting the African rich cultural heritage.

 

Meanwhile, the Vice- Chancellor of the university, Prof. Godwin Nduka told the gathering that children from across the country were fully represented in the institution as students who share common cultural interests through meaningful education

