Okowa: G-5’ll crash before elections

Delta State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa believes the G-5 governors’ alliance will crash before the general election. The group of five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors is headed by Nyesom Wike (Rivers), with the others being: Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia). Okowa insisted that the governors will determine the outcome of next month’s presidential poll. The PDP vice presidential candidate predicted division in the group, saying they will collapse their structure for their party to win the presidential contest. He said whatever agreement the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has with the aggrieved governors will not affect his party. Okowa, who led the Delta PDP campaign train to Aboh, hometown of former Deputy Speaker Friday Osanebi in the Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West local government areas, expressed confidence that the five governors would put the past behind them and work for the PDP. Osanebi is the APC deputy governorship candidate. Okowa said: “It is only the power of God that can help us to win. So, no matter what the G-5 said, even if they would work with the APC or any other party, we will win. “These governors are our brothers; everybody is important. But what God has said will happen, nobody can change it. So even if some of them decide to support APC, some will still remain with us because there will be division among them. “The real truth is that I have strong political eyes and I have observed that no matter what they do, the PDP will win the forthcoming election.” He urged voters to beware of their votes of incapacitated candidates that will rule the country again in proxy, or any other spoiler candidate that joined the race to split the votes of his party men. The governor said: “We all know that the candidate of APC is not good enough to be our president. Also, we know that the Labour Party is not going anywhere and we need to sweet-talk the party supporters not to waste their votes. “Those supporters wishing to vote for the Labour Party are only indirectly helping the APC and trying to reduce the votes of the PDP. So, please go and plead with Labour Party supporters to return to the PDP and join hands with us to change Nigeria for the better. “We, the PDP, are ready to change the so-called previous change. Therefore, everyone should go and get their PVCs to kick out the APC

