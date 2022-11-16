News

Okowa gets N30bn bridging loan,empowers 5,000 artisans

Delta state Governor and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suscessfully accessed N30 billion under the ‘Bridging Finance’ facility. The Governor three months ago applied for N150 billion from financial institution to offset contractual debts, defray pension arrears and complete all ongoing and newly awarded projects which galloping inflation in the country was affecting. This came as the Governor scaled up the number of artisans in its empowerment programme from 2,500 to 5,000 for the 2023 fiscal year.

He said this remains the only way togrowtheeconomy at all levels and urged donor agencies and well meaning individuals to invest in the growth of Small andMedium Scale Enterprises (SMSEs). HetoldthestateChairman andNationalPresidentof ArtisansAssociation of Nigeria, Comrade Ifeanyi Abanum ans his Chief Economic Adviser tothegovernor, Dr Kingsley Emut that his country can only grow when government is able to lift the people from poverty to a place where they can find a space and take care of their families.

 

