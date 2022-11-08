News

Okowa grants Delta’s participation in COP27

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has approved the participation of the state in the COP27 Conference in Egypt.

 

This came as the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of the state chapter of the PDP Campaign Council, Chief Emman Amgbaduba, who doubles

He said: “Nigerians watched with awe as our Vice Presidential candidate and Governor of Delta Ifeanyi Okowa presented a well-articulated roadmap to resolving the security and economic challenges bedeviling our nation to the satisfaction of Nigerians.

“As Deltans and party faithful we couldn’t have been more proud to be associated with him as our leader and pathfinder.”

He said the governor has shown that he is a Presidentin- waiting and called on Nigerians to support the PDP’s joint ticket of Atiku-Okowa as the surest hope to rescue the country.

The Commissioner for Environment Chief Godspower Asiuwhu supported by his Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mrs Mininie Oseji, in Asaba with other delegates from the state, billed for the United Nations Framework Convention (UNFCCC- Cop 27) Conference in Egypt, said the conference would have delegates from different part of the country to take action towards achieving the world’s collective climate goals as agreed under the Paris Agreement and Convention.

 

