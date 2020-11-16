Okowa guarantees pension rights, benefits for Ibori, Uduaghan, others

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, at the weekend said the 2019 law on pension rights and benefits for tenure completion of former governors and their deputies as amended to accommodate former acting governors, would not be tampered with during his administration. The governorsaidhis counterpartinLagosState, MrBabajideSanwo- Olu, wasonhisown since the Centre of Excellence and the Big Heart state were not operating the same law.

The governor in Asaba while addressing the media, said except the law on their life pensions andentitlements was reviewed, nothing will make him to tamper with it. He maintained that the law of the state, which stipulated that former governors, their deputies and former acting governors shall be entitled to personal administrative officer, secretary, two armed security policemen and one ASO from the Department of State Services (DSS), forlife, remainedsacrossant.

He upheld the law which entitled them to vehicles that would be due for replacement after four years and drivers, shall be catered for by the state government.

He said the law in the state granting his predecessors, including Chief James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, free medical services and their immediate family members within Nigeria and abroad when necessary, and 15 days annual vacation at government expenses shall be continually approved by him. He said Sanwo-Olu may have reasons to review what accrued to his predecessors in office but Delta was not in the same scenario.

He said: “We are not thinking in that direction, my counterpart in Lagos may have reasons why he wants the law repealed, but we in Delta don’t want to go into that. There is an existing law in Delta State on what should accrue to the governors and their deputies.

That I don’t want to touch. Each state has the power to make a decision concerning its governance.” The law further stipulated that a well furnished and equipped office in any location in the state on the choice of the former governor, withadirecttelephonelineprocuredattheexpenseof thestate government for him

