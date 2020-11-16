News

Okowa guarantees pension rights, benefits for Ibori, Uduaghan, others

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, at the weekend said the 2019 law on pension rights and benefits for tenure completion of former governors and their deputies as amended to accommodate former acting governors, would not be tampered with during his administration. The governorsaidhis counterpartinLagosState, MrBabajideSanwo- Olu, wasonhisown since the Centre of Excellence and the Big Heart state were not operating the same law.

 

The governor in Asaba while addressing the media, said except the law on their life pensions andentitlements was reviewed, nothing will make him to tamper with it. He maintained that the law of the state, which stipulated that former governors, their deputies and former acting governors shall be entitled to personal administrative officer, secretary, two armed security policemen and one ASO from the Department of State Services (DSS), forlife, remainedsacrossant.

 

He upheld the law which entitled them to vehicles that would be due for replacement after four years and drivers, shall be catered for by the state government.

 

He said the law in the state granting his predecessors, including Chief James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, free medical services and their immediate family members within Nigeria and abroad when necessary, and 15 days annual vacation at government expenses shall be continually approved by him. He said Sanwo-Olu may have reasons to review what accrued to his predecessors in office but Delta was not in the same scenario.

 

He said: “We are not thinking in that direction, my counterpart in Lagos may have reasons why he wants the law repealed, but we in Delta don’t want to go into that. There is an existing law in Delta State on what should accrue to the governors and their deputies.

 

That I don’t want to touch. Each state has the power to make a decision concerning its governance.” The law further stipulated that a well furnished and equipped office in any location in the state on the choice of the former governor, withadirecttelephonelineprocuredattheexpenseof thestate government for him

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Abiodun to offset workers’ outstanding arrears

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun yesterday promised to offset all outstanding entitlements of civil servants and pensioners in the state. Workers had last week ended a three-day strike to demand implementation of new minimum wage, payment of 134 months unremitted salary deduction and unpaid leave allowances to all employees, both the state and the Local […]
News

Zulum: B’Haram insurgency has sacked 13m Borno farmers from farmlands

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum said over 13 million Borno farmers could no longer engage in farming activities due to the action of Boko Haram insurgents. The governor, who spoke when he received a delegation of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) led by its Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi, said about 10 million people employed […]
News Top Stories

Low greenery areas can impact childrens’ IQ

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Belgium have found that children who grow up in areas with little greenery are at risk of scoring lower on intelligent quotient (IQ) tests. According to their findings published in the journal ‘PLOS Medicine,’ growing up with less greenery can also reduce a child’s intelligence. An IQ is a total score derived from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: