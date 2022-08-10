Okowa hails Brume, Amusan, others” patriotism in Commonwealth Games

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has hailed the performamce of the Nigerian athletes in medals haul that reflected again at the just-concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The governor extolled world record breaker, Tobi Amusan, for her gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles, where she set a new Commonwealth record, and also led Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha to a historic gold medal in the women’s 4x100m relay.

He rejoiced with the Ese Brume, whome he referred to as ‘home-girl’ with a gold medal.

Also, the toast in long jump, the governor expressed great delight at the marvelous performances of other gold medalists – Adijat Olarinoye, Rafiatu Lawal (weightlifting), Chioma Onyekwere (discus), Alice Oluwafemiayo (powerlifting). Others are Adekuoroye Odunayo, Oborodudu Blessing and Genesis Mercy (wrestling), and Para-Athletes – Goodness Nwachukwu (women’s discus) and Eucharia Iyiazi (women’s shot put).

The athletes took Team Nigeria’s gold medal haul to12 – the best in the history of Nigeria’s participation at the Games. The Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in a statement by the governor, in Asaba yesterday said their performances were sterling.

He said that the athletes victoriously transited, with the winning spirit, from the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

