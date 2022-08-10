Sports

Okowa hails Brume, Amusan, others” patriotism in Commonwealth Games

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA Comment(0)

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has hailed the performamce of the Nigerian athletes in medals haul that reflected again at the just-concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

 

The governor extolled world record breaker, Tobi Amusan, for her gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles, where she set a new Commonwealth record, and also led Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha to a historic gold medal in the women’s 4x100m relay.

 

He rejoiced with the Ese Brume, whome he referred to as ‘home-girl’ with a gold medal.

 

Also, the toast in long jump, the governor expressed great delight at the marvelous performances of other gold medalists – Adijat Olarinoye, Rafiatu Lawal (weightlifting), Chioma Onyekwere (discus), Alice Oluwafemiayo (powerlifting). Others are Adekuoroye Odunayo, Oborodudu Blessing and Genesis Mercy (wrestling), and Para-Athletes – Goodness Nwachukwu (women’s discus) and Eucharia Iyiazi (women’s shot put).

 

The athletes took Team Nigeria’s gold medal haul to12 – the best in the history of Nigeria’s participation at the Games. The Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in a statement by the governor, in Asaba yesterday said their performances were sterling.

 

He said that the athletes victoriously transited, with the winning spirit, from the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Akpoborie tips Osimhen to wreck Ghana

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen’s skill and offensive qualities have been praised by Jonathan Akpoborie, a former Wolfsburg and Super Eagles attacker. In an interview with Soccernet, Akpoborie claimed that Osimhen possesses attributes that Nigeria can make the most of in the games against Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs. He claimed that the […]
Sports

Team Delta’s Nwokocha wins 200m gold, qualifies for Olympics

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya BENIN CITY

Delta State’s Grace Nwokocha showed no sign of relenting as she romped to the 200m women title at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin City, adding it to the 100m gold she won at the weekend.   Nwokocha who last month qualified for the 100m event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games clocked a […]
Sports

U-20 WAFU B: Nigeria beat Ghana 2-0 in opening game

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s U-20 boys, Flying Eagles, defeated their Ghanaian counterparts 2-0 in the opening match of Group B of the WAFU B U-20 Championship in Niamey on Sunday, scooping all three points and putting a foot in the semifinals of a competition from where the zone’s flag-bearers to next year’s Africa U-20 Cup of Nations will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica