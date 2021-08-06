Okowa hails RMAFC’s 2021-2025 vision for poverty alleviation

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has hailed the strategic plan by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) for monitoring and attracting revenue to the Federal Government coffers despite the COVID-19 pandemic and insecurity in the country.

The governor, who expressed delight with the strategic plan for 2021-2025 long-term vision for steady progress in revenue performance yesterday said that it would go a long way in boosting the targeted plan of the commission to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. However, the governor harped on strict adherence of the multi-national oil companies operating in the region to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with their host communities. Okowo spoke yesterday at the two-day retreat of the Investment Committee of the commission, tagged: “Repositioning Federation Investment for Enhanced Revenue Performance,” which took place in Asaba, Delta State capital.

He urged the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, whom was represented by the Federal Commissioner for Edo State, Victor Eboigbe; the Chairman of the Investment Committee, Mr. Elias Mbam, an engineer and other committee members to deliberate on application of appropriate sanctions on erring investors and multinationals. The governor said: “I urged the committee to address the use of modern technologies for oil exploration, reduce delay in renewing licence of operational agencies, security of oil facilities, strict adherence to MoU and crude oil theft.”

