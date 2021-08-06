News

Okowa hails RMAFC’s 2021-2025 vision for poverty alleviation

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has hailed the strategic plan by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) for monitoring and attracting revenue to the Federal Government coffers despite the COVID-19 pandemic and insecurity in the country.

The governor, who expressed delight with the strategic plan for 2021-2025 long-term vision for steady progress in revenue performance yesterday said that it would go a long way in boosting the targeted plan of the commission to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. However, the governor harped on strict adherence of the multi-national oil companies operating in the region to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with their host communities. Okowo spoke yesterday at the two-day retreat of the Investment Committee of the commission, tagged: “Repositioning Federation Investment for Enhanced Revenue Performance,” which took place in Asaba, Delta State capital.

He urged the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, whom was represented by the Federal Commissioner for Edo State, Victor Eboigbe; the Chairman of the Investment Committee, Mr. Elias Mbam, an engineer and other committee members to deliberate on application of appropriate sanctions on erring investors and multinationals. The governor said: “I urged the committee to address the use of modern technologies for oil exploration, reduce delay in renewing licence of operational agencies, security of oil facilities, strict adherence to MoU and crude oil theft.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FCTA proposes N299.9bn budget for 2021 fiscal year

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has presented the sum of N299.9billion as its budget for the 2021 fiscal year.   This is an increase of N101 billion, representing 34 per cent, over and above the 2020 budget. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory , Mallam Muhammad Bello, who made the presentation yesterday at the […]
News

Witness indicts EFCC, Magu in Abdulrasheed Maina’s trial

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A defence witness, Ngozika Ihuoma, yesterday indicted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and its sacked Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, in the ongoing trial of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT). Ihuoma, a management consultant, whose firm, Crincad & Cari Nigeria Limited was contracted by the PRTT for […]
News

2023: Nigerians must vote president with national interest –PGF DG

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has called on Nigerians to look for a president that would consider every part of the country as a constituency. Lukman made the call in a statement he issued hintyesterday in Abuja, saying it is only when a president sees every part of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica