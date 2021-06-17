Okowa hails TETFund educational development

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday commended the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for uplifting the growth of tertiary education in the country. The governor, who gave the commendation while receiving the Chairman and members of the House of Representatives Committee on Tertiary Education and Services, led by Hon. Aminu Suleiman in Asaba, the state capital, said that he was proud of the outstanding contributions of TETFund in funding research and infrastructure development in higher institutions across the country.

He, however, lauded the National Assembly for enacting laws and engaging in profitable oversight functions that had engendered advancement in education in Nigeria, saying: “There is no doubt that through various laws passed by our National Assembly and the Act establishing the TETFund, a lot has been done in tertiary institution development.

Okowa, who urged the visitors to look closely into the funding and research in tertiary institutions for them to compete favourably with other universities in the world, also challenged members of the National Assembly to play their roles well to keep the country united and give hope to the people in this trying period.

