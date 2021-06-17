News

Okowa hails TETFund educational development

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday commended the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for uplifting the growth of tertiary education in the country. The governor, who gave the commendation while receiving the Chairman and members of the House of Representatives Committee on Tertiary Education and Services, led by Hon. Aminu Suleiman in Asaba, the state capital, said that he was proud of the outstanding contributions of TETFund in funding research and infrastructure development in higher institutions across the country.

He, however, lauded the National Assembly for enacting laws and engaging in profitable oversight functions that had engendered advancement in education in Nigeria, saying: “There is no doubt that through various laws passed by our National Assembly and the Act establishing the TETFund, a lot has been done in tertiary institution development.

Okowa, who urged the visitors to look closely into the funding and research in tertiary institutions for them to compete favourably with other universities in the world, also challenged members of the National Assembly to play their roles well to keep the country united and give hope to the people in this trying period.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Akwa Ibom: Disbelief as Govt Primary School operates with only 2 teachers

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

…we use our salary to run the school-Teachers Located in the heart of Ikpa Uruan in the northern part of Uruan Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, St. John’s RCM School is one of the many primary schools in the state, operating with alarming staff strength. As the only primary school serving the entire Ikpa […]
News

Coronavirus: Lockdown relaxed in England as 2m rule eased  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers can open from July 4 in England, when social distancing rules will be eased. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should remain 2m apart where possible but a “one metre plus” rule will be introduced. Two households in England will also be able to meet indoors and stay overnight […]
News

Be more committed, Ogun tells teachers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Ogun State government says it educational reform will mull teachers’ commitment and dedication to work, which will propel students’ academic excellence in the State.   The Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo made this known during the newly inducted Principals and Vice Principals, which held at Lisabi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica