Okowa hails WHO, UNICEF, NCDC on partnership against yellow fever

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has commended the partnership provided by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA); the World Health Organisation (WHO); United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF); the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Rotary Club, Nigeria Red Cross and Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) against yellow fever and other killer diseases in the state.

The governor, however, listed vaccination and clean environment as major components in the fight against deadly diseases such yellow fever, malaria, Lassa fever and cholera, saying that remains the only way to reduce the risk of falling victims of the diseases. Governor Okowa, who gave the commendation during the flag-off of preventive yellow fever mass vaccination campaign in Asaba, the state capital, yesterday said that the purpose of the vaccination was to increase population immunity against the killer disease.

He maintained that poor community and environmental hygiene practices were risk factors for the disease and other infectious diseases, saying the fight against yellow fever and other vaccine-preventable diseases required enormous collective efforts of individuals, households, health workers and various community-based organisations to ensure prevention, control and surveillance.

The governor, who pointed out that the health of the people of the state was important to the government and assured them that the government would remain committed to funding the health care needs of the people, said: “Vector control and environmental surveillance for the Aedes mosquito constitute critical pillars for sustainable prevention and control of the disease, in addition to routine immunisation

Like this: Like Loading...