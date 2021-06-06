Okowa hasn’t anointed a successor, says Otuedon

Hon. (Prince) Kelly Otuedon, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Senior Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State is elated with the governor’s infrastructural development these six years. However, in this interview with OLA JAMES, Otuedon, who is currently a member of the Warri/Uvwie Urban Development Committee believes the outgoing governor has not anointed any successor

Governor Okowa has been in the saddle of governance for six years. How has he been handling the security and infrastructural development of the state?

Well, I can tell you without mincing words that the governor has been doing well in the two areas. I can also tell you that the state is very free in the area of insecurity.

If you wish to know the governor, a no-nonsense man has enabled the people of the state to sleep with their eyes closed. Besides, there has been massive infrastructural development in all the 25 local government areas of the state. I want to remind you that Delta State is one of the few states in the country that is enjoying appreciable peace and the feat is achieved through the dint of hard work of the governor.

There is no gain-saying the fact that the governor’s penchant for peaceful co-existence among the people of the state has brought about desired peace we are presently enjoying in the state today.

What is your impression about the governor’s performance since the last six years, especially his second missionary journey?

It is on record that His Excellency, Senator Okowa did a lot in his first tenure, and it was his excellent performance that earned him this second tenure. For instance, in his first tenure, he did a lot of roads across the 25 local government areas of the state; hence, he was nick-named the “Road Master.”

The fact remains that Okowa is a detribalised man and this could reflect in his quest of embarking on road construction, especially in other local government areas; aside the Delta North he came from. It is a known fact that all the council areas in Urhobo, Itsekiri, Isoko, Ijaw and part of Ndokwa areas benefited a lot.

Don’t forget also in his first tenure, Asaba Airport came alive with all the international facilities adorned in all the super standard airports. Above all, he has fulfilled almost all his election promises which he coined Prosperity for all Deltans. In this regard, everybody, including his political foes, benefited from the laudable scheme.

Would you say that Delta is one of the most peaceful states in the country?

Well, you are taking me back to my earlier statement about the governor’s achievements. Honestly, I can say without mincing words that he (Okowa) has equaled the wonderful achievements and standards set by former Governor James Onanefe Ibori, who also transformed the state to an enviable height.

What is the driving force behind Governor Okowa’s massive achievements?

Firstly, most of the infrastructural development put in place can be seen by both the blind. It is no more secret that the governor is a grassroots politician. He started his political career at the grassroots level in his local community as a council chairman.

From there he rose to be a commissioner under the then Governor James Ibori. Thereafter, he became Secretary to the State Government and proceeded to the Senate.

After his senatorial job, he contested the governorship election in the state and won in 2015.

And, since he became the governor this last six years he has spread development across the state and I can tell you that he is still working to make Delta the most developed state in the country.

The immediate past Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, invested so much on health and education, what do you have to say on this issue when compared with the present administration?

It is true that former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan transformed both the education and health sectors. If I may remind you, the present governor has done a lot in the area of education. Don’t forget that he is an educated man himself.

When he came on board, he rehabilitated a lot of schools and health centres he inherited. He also set up the establishment of technical colleges across the three senatorial districts.

Only recently, he gave approval for the establishment of Delta University, Agbor, Denis Osadebey University Anwai, Asaba and the University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

Just about a month ago, the governor commissioned various model schools across the state; one of which is the Army Day Secondary school, Effurun, where he revealed that more schools will be built before the expiration of his tenure.

In the area of health, more hospitals have been built and renovated across the entire state and the governor has vowed to give Deltans a sense of belonging in this wise.

The is this allegation that the governor is biased in giving employment only to his party members. What is your take on this?

Well, it is only God that can judge the right and the wrong. I am not surprised about the character of our people who only know how to condemn people whether the person they are castigating is doing well or not.

To me, Governor Okowa has shown in all ramifications that he is not a biased man. Honestly, he has also demonstrated the spirit of oneness that all the local government areas belong to him. He does not discriminate at all.

Above all, he has spread infrastructural development across the state. My take is that critics should be fair in criticising that has been fair and just to all concern.

Has the governor anointed anyone to succeed him?

Well, I can tell you that Governor Okowa is straight forward man and also a Christian, it is only God that can bring the successor that will rule the state well.

