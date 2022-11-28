News Top Stories

Okowa: I constructed 1,000km roads, 6 bridges, floating market on Atlantic Ocean

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA Comment(0)

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said his government constructed 1,000 kilometres of roads, 26 bridges and the Oghoye Floating Market on the Atlantic Ocean to put his detractors to shame.

According to him, his administration has spread economic and infrastructure development to the oilproducing areas at the upland and riverine localities. The Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu said this in Asaba yesterday. According to him, the state government has completed the construction of 1,000 kilometres of roads, out of the 1,900 kilometres it embarked upon since its inception in 2015.

The commissioner maintained that in the past seven years, six bridges, out of the 26 bridges awarded under  Okowa’s watch, have been completed, with several roads in the creeks inaugurated. Aniagwu, who doubles as spokesman for the Atiku- Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, said Okowa would collaborate with Atiku to evenly distribute development to all parts of the country if elected in 2023.

He said: “The storm drainage projects in Asaba, Warri and its environs, payment of pensioners and building of the Oghoye Floating Market in Warri North Council Area, among other legacy projects, are some notable achievements of Governor Okowa in the past seven years.”

He stressed that the APC in Delta has nothing to campaign about, hence they resulted in campaigns of calumny. “Whenever we explain what we are doing, it is because we love our people, not APC card-carrying members and its clueless sympathizers,” he said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

