Okowa imports ‘Birmingham 2022 tartan track’ for National Sports Festival

To give Delta 2022 National Sports Festival the best it deserves, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has imported the same type of tartan track used at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England to be installed at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba.

The 21st National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022 will go ahead as scheduled from November 28 to December 10. A joint technical meeting involving the Main Organising Committee (MOC), the Local Organising Committee (LOC), and other stakeholders of the event was held in Asaba on Friday, where the participants, including Sports Minister, Sunday Dare took a tour of the facilities.

A member of the LOC said yesterday that the new tartan track to be installed at the Stephen Keshi stadium has arrived in the country.

“In 2018 when Delta State hosted the Senior African Athletics Championship, a new tartan track was installed at the Stephen Keshi stadium but the athletes complained that it was not smooth enough. Now, Governor Okowa doesn’t want any form of complaint.

He has imported the same type and quality of tartan track used for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England.

I am sure our athletes will set more national records when Delta 2022 National Sports Festival, begins” the LOC official said.

Apart from the re-laying of the tartan track at that Stephen Keshi Stadium, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is putting in place two brand new indoor sports halls for the Games, just as the old indoor hall is being renovated.

A brand new swimming pool is also being built within the stadium complex, while hostel facilities are being built in some schools for the 21st National Sports Festival.

 

