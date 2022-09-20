Metro & Crime

Okowa inaugurates 10km surface, underground drainage system in Uyo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Eighteen communities spread across three local government areas of Akwa Ibom State, Tuesday, celebrated respite from the plague of perennial flooding of over 20 years, as the state government inaugurated the 10km IBB and Environs Flood Control Project as part of activities to mark the state’s 35th anniversary.

Inaugurating the project, Delta State Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who was accompanied by the immediate past Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, lauded the courage and ingenuity of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, in embarking on such a humongous project.

Drawing from his experience on a similar project, Okowa asserted that the amount of money sunk into the project, if used for road construction, could deliver several kilometers of road that would attract a lot of praises and applauses.

He therefore, commended Emmanuel for the passion and selflessness exhibited in undertaking the drainage project and for the 10 portable water schemes for communities, whose water sources were affected by the project, saying that such passion is indicative of the hallmark of a leader that cares for its people.

“There is a project that is lasting and impactful and only great men can do such projects because they think about today and the future.

“If he was thinking about today only, he would rather push that money into doing several kilometers of road, but he looked into the future and to conquer the future for the people of Akwa Ibom, he undertook this project.

“Only a bold, courageous and caring leader will do this kind of project,” Okowa stated.

The Vice Presidential hopeful described Governor Emmanuel as one who thinks and does big things, expressing his delight to associate with him.

“I’m glad to be associated with a man who thinks big and is able to execute projects the way they ought to be executed and with what I see here today, he will also help to export this kind of thought and boldness and courage to Nigeria,” he said.

The host governor, Emmanuel, explained that the state government and World Bank collaborative project, through the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) was meant to provide a permanent and comprehensive solution to the decades-long problem that has barred the IBB Avenue, it’s adjourning streets, surrounding communities from socio-economic advantage and appreciated all the partners involved in the project and the cooperation of the communities during the work.

The National Project Coordinator of NEWMAP, Dr. Salihu Dahiru, commended the Udom Emmanuel-led government for being outstandingly committed to the development of his state.

He said the IBB project was the largest undertaken by NEWMAP across the nation and that Akwa Ibom emerged the best in counterpart funding and other NEWMAP indices across the country.

Presenting an overview of the project, the Commissioner for Environment and Solid Mineral, Mr. Charles Udoh, said the design provides for drainage channels to form a canal to convey storm water in the entire catchment area of 8.4Km, with reinforced outfall drains of 0.3Km and 0.6Km of Gabion/Reno mattresses.

Paramount Ruler of Uyo, Edidem Sylvanus Okon, speaking on behalf of residents of the benefitting communities, thanked Governor Emmanuel for embarking on the project, noting that residents of the area hitherto displaced by the erosion have now returned to their houses.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Unknown gunmen kill poultry farmer in Ekiti

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti Tragedy struck Thursday at Ago-Aduloju, a suburb of Ado Ekiti, the capital city of Ekiti State, when unknown gunmen reportedly  besieged the area and murdered a poultry farmer Eye witnesses explained that: “The farmer had completed work on his  farm and had just entered his vehicle when the assailants, who were already […]
Metro & Crime

Firm’s $3,719,855.94 forfeited to FG

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, yesterday ordered the final forfeiture of $3,719,855.94 found in the account of a company, Enerbett International Limited, to the Federal Government. Justice Aneke gave the order, following an ex-parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The judge had on […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos commuters groan as drivers protest against task force

Posted on Author Juliana Francis and Kafayat Olalekan

Hundreds of commuters residing at Ikotun, Iyano-Oba, Iyana-Ipaja, Egbeda and other axis in Lagos State, who were stranded yesterday, complained bitterly as they trekked to their various places of work and destinations. Eyewitnesses claimed that commercial drivers were protesting the killing of their member by a member of the Lagos State Environmental and Enforcement and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica