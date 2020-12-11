News

Okowa inaugurates Operation Delta Hawk, calls for support

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged the newly launched ‘Operation Delta Hawk’ a new security outfit floated by the state to enhance security of lives and property, to flush out criminally-minded persons from the state. The governor during the inauguration of the outfit in Asaba, tasked them to discharge their duties without fear or favour and assist in tracking down criminals and their cohorts.

He said such a proactive step was taken to checkmate the alarming case of insecurity and other heinous crimes in parts of the state. He assured residents of the state that the fight against cultism, herdersfarmers’ clashes, kidnapping, armed robbery and other heinous crimes, would be complete as the outfit comprised different security agencies and vigilante groups.

He said the unity of purpose among different security agencies in the state had helped in promoting peace building and the fight against criminal elements and pledged to continue to invest resources into the security sector for the overall development of the state. He urged them to give armed ‘killer’ herdsmen that had been masquerading as herdsmen a hot chase and make recalcitrant ones among them to face the full wrath of the law.

He said: “In Delta State, just like other states of the federation, there is no doubt that a lot of kidnapping still take place, there is a lot of banditry, cultism and it is really getting difficult for us to face and worst still is the clashes between herdsmen and farmers.” He called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth leaders and other critical stakeholders to assist the new security outfit, pledging to procure more operational vehicles and other security gadgets by next year.

