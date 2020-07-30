Okowa inaugurates SMART Delta Farmers Market

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State yesterday inaugurated the SMART Delta Farmers Market, Abraka in Asaba. Okowa, who was represented by the Commissioner for Power and Energy, Hon. Basil Ganagana, said the SMART Delta Farmers Market would serve as a central point for the selling of farm produce in Asaba.

He said that apart from adding beauty to the Abraka area in Asaba, the SMART Delta Farmers Market was a brainchild of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency to transform the environment for business activities to thrive. The governor, who also inaugurated the Abraka Garden and the new motor park, disclosed that the projects were clear indications that his transformed environment through urban renewal was on course. He lauded the Director- General (DG) of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Hon. Onyemaechi Mrakpor, for turning dump sites into recreational and business centres. In his remarks, the Commissioner for Inform a t i o n , Mr. Charles Aniagwu, noted that the food stands, the garden and the park would provide employment opportunities and expand the frontiers of business activities in Asaba. Aniagwu said that the giant strides of Mrakpor and her team in the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency had positively given a new look to the metropolitan city of Asaba and its environs.

Earlier, Mrakpor had said that the new SMART Delta Farmers Market was part of efforts to establish a spot where people could go and buy food stuff such as rice, beans, yam and fruits on the road rather than the conventional market. According to her, there is a borehole and water system toilet facility with a wash hand basin in the SMART Delta Farmers Market. The DG said the garden was to beautify the environment, pointing out that the new motor park would be for vehicles to park. She also pledged to redouble efforts in the state government urban renewal drive.

