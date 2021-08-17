Okowa is authentic AFN President – WA

Charles Ogundiya

The World Athletics (WA) has put to an end to all ambiguities concerning the leadership of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) as it has confirmed Tonobok Okowa as the president of the federation.

There has been issues with who is the authentic president of AFN after two elections that came up on June 14 in Abuja and Kebbi where Okowa and the former president, Ibrahim Gusau, were voted presidents respectively.

The two individuals have been parading themselves as president with Okowa enjoying the support of the NOC and the Sports Ministry.

However, with the official announcement by WA, the current Delta State Sports Commission Chairman will now have time to settle down alongside his other board members to steer the affairs of the AFN.

He led the track and field team to Tokyo for the recently concluded Olympic Games and will also lead the U-20 team to the World U-20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, starting from Wednesday, August 18.

According to a reports: “World Athletics has received information from both elections and based on the information provided, we are now working with the board elected in Abuja.

“The meeting in Abuja was attended by the most voting members plus the National Olympic Committee, and is the board with whom the National Olympic Committee dealt with for the purposes of entering its team to the Olympic Games.”

WA had earlier revoked the access given to the initial board to the official communication from the world body to the AFN and now everything has been settled it is expected that everything will begin to work as normal.

