Okowa: I’ve not calculated to be president in 2023

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday laid his highly speculated ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari to rest as he said the bid demands a lot of calculations. The governor also declined comment on his choice as running mate to any presidential candidate of the Northern extraction. He said he was yet to hear from God concerning the choice of his who successor in 2023.

Okowa said all the aspirants in the Peoples Dwmocratic Party (PDP) in the state have played up his names in their endorsement campaigns. Speaking yesterday in Asaba, during the 2022 quarterly media interaction in Asaba, the governor lamented that some aspirants in opposition divide have engaged him in acrimonious campaigns. He said: “I do not think I am fully prepared for cannot to take that kind of race.

I cannot just throw myself into a race unnecessarily. I am a calculative person so I would not enter a race I am not prepared for. “The race demands a lot of calculations and it takes a lot to do. Politicians should be truthful. Politics should not give you room to lie or cast aspersion on others for no just course. “I wonder why people

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...