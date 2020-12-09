News

Okowa kick against fake news, propaganda of social media

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has condemned the absence of ethical standards of conventional media in the social media platforms that have portrayed journalism practice as a battle ground for fake news, half-truths, humour and propaganda. The governor noted that professional and untrained journalists should upgrade their skills to effectively and efficiently discharge their duties, as well as to project government policies, programmes and achievements, while breathing refreshing and creative ideas in the profession.

Governor Okowa, who disclosed this yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, while declaring open the second edition of Delta State Strategic Communication Workshop, underscored the synergy betweenthegovernmentandmedia, which according to him, should flourish in objectivity of constructive criticisms. Over 160 participants took part in the workshop, tagged: “Effective Communication and Media Crisis Management in Governance: Challenges and Solutions.”

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu and supported by the Chief of Staff, Olorogun David Edevbie; the Communication Manager, Jackson Egwumgum, the Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Reginand Bayoko, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Olisa Ifeajika and the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Communications, Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, noted that a healthy media will better serve the society.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

School owners to FG: We’ll adhere strictly to protocols

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has appealed to the Federal Government that private schools were ready to resume with strict adherence to the safety protocols as rolled out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).   It also called on government to reconsider its stand on the suspension of 2020 […]
News

Petrol price: IPMAN threatens to stop supply in South-West

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni ABEOKUTA

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), South West Zone, has threatened to stop lifting petroleum products in all depots in the region to protest recent increase in fuel pump price.   The South West Zonal Chairman of IPMAN, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, in a statement yesterday, berated the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) […]
News

You’re victory well deserved, Atiku tells Biden

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the victory of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States of America is well deserved. Atiku, in a statement Saturday, called for “US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA). […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: