Okowa kick against fake news, propaganda of social media

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has condemned the absence of ethical standards of conventional media in the social media platforms that have portrayed journalism practice as a battle ground for fake news, half-truths, humour and propaganda. The governor noted that professional and untrained journalists should upgrade their skills to effectively and efficiently discharge their duties, as well as to project government policies, programmes and achievements, while breathing refreshing and creative ideas in the profession.

Governor Okowa, who disclosed this yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, while declaring open the second edition of Delta State Strategic Communication Workshop, underscored the synergy betweenthegovernmentandmedia, which according to him, should flourish in objectivity of constructive criticisms. Over 160 participants took part in the workshop, tagged: “Effective Communication and Media Crisis Management in Governance: Challenges and Solutions.”

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu and supported by the Chief of Staff, Olorogun David Edevbie; the Communication Manager, Jackson Egwumgum, the Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Reginand Bayoko, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Olisa Ifeajika and the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Communications, Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, noted that a healthy media will better serve the society.

