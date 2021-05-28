Okowa kicks-off 2020/21 wealth creation jobs for youths

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday kick-started the 2020-2021 job and wealth creation empowerment programme for unemployed youths in the Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP) with Orientation and Farm Enterprise Training (OFET) for existing farmers in crop production. The beneficiaries, numbering about158 in Asaba, the state capital, would be trained and equipped to become agricultural entrepreneurs, who would be selfemployed and in turn become employers of labour. The Chief Job and Wealth Creation Officer (CJWCO), Prof. Eric Eboh, supported by the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Youth Monitoring and Mentoring, Mr. Edward Mekwunye, said the programme, which has completed five consecutive cycles had graduated over 1,174 youths with grants and starter-packs. He explained that the Orientation and Farm Enterprise Training (OFET) was organised to enroll and familiarise them with the principles and methods of the programme with special reference to key management topics and issues such as critical success factors in farm enterprise management, farm records and accounts, managing risks and uncertainties in agricultural production and agricultural insurance by Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation.
