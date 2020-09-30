News

Okowa lauds Buhari for railways development

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his bi-partisan approach to governance, which he said had engendered the completion of the 326-kilometre Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line. Okowa gave the commendation during the inauguration of the Commercial Operations of Itakpe-Ajaokuta- Warri Rail Line and Railway Ancillary Facility Yard at the Goodluck Jonathan Railway Complex, Owa- Oyibu in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state. He said that the rail line, which was conceived in 1987 under the Military Administration of General Ibrahim Babangida suffered serious delay until it received attention from the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo. Okowa expressed the gratitude of the people of Delta State and particularly the people of Ika on the successful completion of the project under the watch of President Buhari.

He, therefore, pledged his administration’s commitment to collaborate with stakeholders, especially the private sector towards initiating programmes and policies that would stimulate economic production in the adjoining communities, as well as harness the untapped potential of the youth population. The governor, who urged the private sector to take advantage of the historic corridor by establishing investments that would create jobs for the locals, curb youth restiveness and stem the tide of criminality, also called for collaboration between the Federal and state governments so as to provide adequate security cover for the rail line, adding that people would be encouraged to patronise the train services if they felt safe, secured and protected. The governor said: “The people of the state are excited that this day has come. Ika nation is indeed glad over the recognition accorded former President Goodluck Jonathan in naming the railway complex in Owa-Oyibu after him. “We are excited as a people and state because the rail line has strong potential for stimulating socio-economic activities and bringing succour to low income earners. In the post-COVID-19 era where governments all over the world are looking for ways and means to rebuild their economies, this project has the capacity to kick-start new small-scale businesses, support existing ones and rejuvenate the rural economy.

