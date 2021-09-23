Okowa lauds FG, World Bank, domesticates NG-CARES for MSMEs

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has lauded the Fed-eral Government and World Bank for partnering on COVID-19 Action Recovery Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) to provide succour for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that the pandemic negatively impacted. The governor said the grant was to support post-COVID-19 loans, operational costs and to enhance their IT capabilities.

The governor gave the commendation in Asaba, the state capital, during the flag-off of the disbursement of funds to 1,818 persons under CARES Scheme, which has been domesticated in the state. Okowa, who said the beneficiaries were enjoying the first phase of the programme, also commended the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) for supporting the Federal Government in ensuring that the programme was approved by the World Bank for implementation in Nigeria.

Thus, he paid glowing tribute to the World Bank for the intervention and for working with state governments in the country towards cushioning the socioeconomic effects of COVID- 19 pandemic on the people, particularly the poor and vulnerable. The governor said: “Today’s ceremony is a major step at putting MSMEs that were badly hurt by the pandemic on the path of recovery and growth with the disbursement of funds to the first set of 1,818 beneficiaries, who have met the World Bank stipulated eligibility criteria within the initial six months.”

Like this: Like Loading...