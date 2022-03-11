News

Okowa lauds FG’s national housing scheme in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday inaugurated a 68-housing unit with road, water and electricity infrastructure for acceptable and affordable houses for citizens in Delta State. The project comprises 28 units of two-bedroom bungalow, 16 units of threebedroom bungalow and 24 units of condominium, making up (four) one-bedroom; two-bedroom (16) and three-bedroom (four). Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented by the Commissioner for Housing, Chief Festus Ochonogor said the project would ease housing problems within Asaba, the state capital, metropolis.

He said a 10,000 housing units, under the state’s Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) would soon commence to alleviate housing problems in the state. The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari during the inauguration at Issele-Azagba, a satellite town to Asaba, said the project represents Phase One, under the National Housing Programme (NHP) of the Federal Government.

He said over N1.2 billion had been expended on the project which was awarded in November 2016, at a total cost of N736,969,039.82, adding that the infrastructural contracts were awarded in May 2017 at a total cost of N464,390,706.29. According to him, the roads, drains, and asphalt finishing costs N296,181,691.29; electricity supply and installation of 500KVA transformers costs N84,611,900, while the motorised borehole was estimated at a cost of N83,597,115.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

